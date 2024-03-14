Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares in the company, valued at $639,329.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $682.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,328 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 146,895 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 119.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 116,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

