Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells $113,183.74 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kinetik by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

