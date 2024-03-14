Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $7,992,564.80 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $382.99 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.72 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.21 and its 200 day moving average is $326.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

