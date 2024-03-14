Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $484,549.65 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $484,549.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,403.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, February 26th, Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $549,773.71.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

