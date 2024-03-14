Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Sells $21,500.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 11th, Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.44 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,124,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 234,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

