Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

