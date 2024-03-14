Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells 3,400 Shares of Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
