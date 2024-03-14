Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 11,268 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,411,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 166.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

