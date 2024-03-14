Insider Selling: Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Sells C$76,300.00 in Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Murphy sold 17,500 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total value of C$76,300.00.

Collective Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$257.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.05.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

About Collective Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.