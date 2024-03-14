Insider Selling: Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

