Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 3,433 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $86,683.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AVTE opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.18. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,479,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

