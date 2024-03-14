Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) EVP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) EVP Rickey Allen Fulk acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Primis Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,835,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 467,085 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,693,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.