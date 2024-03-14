Insider Buying: Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Buys A$10,500.00 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of Peel Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,953.64).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 460,553 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,358.07 ($32,025.21).
