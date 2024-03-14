Insider Buying: Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Acquires A$10,500.00 in Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,953.64).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, James (Jim) Simpson purchased 460,553 shares of Peel Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,358.07 ($32,025.21).
Peel Mining Price Performance
Peel Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peel Mining
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks Yielding High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Peel Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.