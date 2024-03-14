Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Maureen K. Usifer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $15,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $41,268. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
NYSE ASG opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
