Insider Buying: Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Insider Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) insider Maureen K. Usifer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $15,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $41,268. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

NYSE ASG opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.