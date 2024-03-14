Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CEO Buys $315,235.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GEF opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Greif during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

