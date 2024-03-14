Insider Buying: Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Purchases 22,046 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,046 shares of Future Generation Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,683.59 ($17,009.00).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,367 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,601.29 ($14,967.74).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,753.12 ($7,783.52).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,898.50 ($16,489.07).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($15,072.53).
