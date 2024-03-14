Insider Buying: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Purchases $95,500.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Thane Wettig acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FGEN opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

