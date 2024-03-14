Insider Buying: Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Insider Buys 31,300 Shares of Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Karl Trouchet purchased 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$56,496.50 ($37,414.90).
Camplify Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Camplify Company Profile
