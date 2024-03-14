Insider Buying: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Acquires C$33,950.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, with a total value of C$33,950.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE BDGI opened at C$46.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$45.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$48.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.55.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

