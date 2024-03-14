InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.65

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 17645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $637.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.16.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 690.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

