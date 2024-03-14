InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
