Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
