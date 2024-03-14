Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

Information Services (TSE:ISVGet Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISV

Information Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.