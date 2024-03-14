Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$461.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

