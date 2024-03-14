Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 740 ($9.48) to GBX 780 ($9.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.49) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.81) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 813.40 ($10.42) on Thursday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 652.40 ($8.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 829.20 ($10.62). The stock has a market cap of £11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 787.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 757.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,200.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($446,037.99). Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

