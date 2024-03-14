Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 975 ($12.49) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.48) to GBX 780 ($9.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.81) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 865.33 ($11.09).

Informa Stock Down 0.5 %

Informa Increases Dividend

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 805.60 ($10.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 787.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 757.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.40, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 652.40 ($8.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 829.20 ($10.62).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informa

In other Informa news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £348,132.65 ($446,037.99). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

