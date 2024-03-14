Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Up 1.6 %

Infinera stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 1,297,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,254. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

