Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 35378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Induction Healthcare Group Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of -0.41.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; and Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers.

