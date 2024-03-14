Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.07. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 439.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2,552.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 5,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 418,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

