Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.43. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

