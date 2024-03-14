iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

IH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

