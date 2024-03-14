IFS Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 178.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 272,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

