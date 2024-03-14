IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 180.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,447,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDXX stock traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.33. The company had a trading volume of 116,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

