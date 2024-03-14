IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $241.73

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $241.73 and last traded at $240.24, with a volume of 24584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.80. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.