IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $241.73

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $241.73 and last traded at $240.24, with a volume of 24584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IEX
IDEX Trading Down 0.1 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,145,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,994,000 after buying an additional 81,780 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Bull Call Backspreads for Uncapped Upside if Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.