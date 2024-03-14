Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 738,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 279,616 shares.The stock last traded at $37.41 and had previously closed at $37.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

