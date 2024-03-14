HWG Holdings LP Purchases Shares of 17,042 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000. Zscaler accounts for about 1.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.33. The company had a trading volume of 495,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,362. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -211.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,525 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,665,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,356,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,449.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,525 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,665,583.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,356,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,934 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,742. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

