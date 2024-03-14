HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Block makes up 0.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Block Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE SQ traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 479.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,843 shares of company stock worth $18,701,730 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

