HWG Holdings LP Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HWG Holdings LP cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,774 shares of company stock worth $74,815,848. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $36.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $872.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,630,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,902,324. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $233.60 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

