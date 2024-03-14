HWG Holdings LP Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,979 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

NCLH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.47. 3,580,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,717,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

