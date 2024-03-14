HWG Holdings LP Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $551.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,446. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.74.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.