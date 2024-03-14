HWG Holdings LP Buys 174 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $758.67. 1,000,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $703.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.39. The company has a market cap of $720.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

