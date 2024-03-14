Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain Sells 650 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) EVP Ernest W. Jr. Torain sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

