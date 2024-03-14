Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 6,805 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $669,748.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,634.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

