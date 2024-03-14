Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,421,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,048 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.