Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,730,000 after purchasing an additional 148,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after acquiring an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $101,242,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6,191.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,393,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

See Also

