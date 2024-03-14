HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
HUB24 Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
About HUB24
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUB24
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for HUB24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUB24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.