HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Sells £169,442.10 in Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.56), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($217,094.30).

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 586.40 ($7.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,782,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,641,332. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 610.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 615.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,444.44%.

HSBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.25) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 779.86 ($9.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

