Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.