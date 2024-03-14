Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.20 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $178,267.96 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

