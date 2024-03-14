Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Hooker Furnishings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $251.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

