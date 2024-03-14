Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $285.17. 229,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,188. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $187.12 and a one year high of $288.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

